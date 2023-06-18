Egyptian ship delivers humanitarian aid to conflict-torn Sudan

Cairo: A supply ship loaded with hundreds of ton of relief aid from Egypt had arrived in conflict-torn Sudan, the Egyptian military announced.

The military spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez said on Saturday in a statement that the Egyptian navy ship had arrived at Port Sudan and unloaded hundreds of ton of foodstuffs, medical supplies and other aid material, Xinhua news agency reported.

The supplies, sponsored by the Egyptian Ministries of Defence and social solidarity as well as some local associations, would be sent to most needy areas in Sudan, the spokesman added.

A number of Egyptian and Sudanese nationals boarding the returning ship have arrived in Egypt, he said.

Since the outbreak of the deadly conflicts between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan on April 15, about 1,21,000 Sudanese have taken refuge in Egypt, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on May 25.

The armed clashes have left 958 Sudanese civilians dead and 4,746 others injured, according to the update by the Sudanese Doctors’ Union on Wednesday.

