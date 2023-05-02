Egypt’s irregular workers to be paid £1,000 from emergency fund

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi announced the establishment of an emergency relief fund that provides a one-time subsidy of 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($32.36) for irregular workers.

In a televised speech on Labour Day, Sisi said that several other support programmes would be launched to help irregular workers, who are among the worst impacted by economic crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read Egypt releases Al-Jazeera journalist after 4 years

“The emergency fund would be launched in the coming weeks and seasonal workers would receive financial support in emergencies,” he said.

Social and health accounts dues will be transferred to the fund, thus they would be invested and used in emergencies and crises for irregular workers in a sustainable manner, he added.

Sisi also instructed the Egyptian government to issue a new “Aman” certificate to cover life insurance and work injuries for irregular workers.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Manpower in December, there are 11 million irregular workers in Egypt.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)