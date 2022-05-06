Eid 2022: 4 Bollywood singers to perform live in Dubai; check details

Abu Dhabi: Indian ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas, Shreya Ghoshal, Indian playback singer KK and Amit Kumar are set to take the stage in Dubai for live concerts in separate events, as part of Eid celebrations.

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas will perform at the Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre at 8 pm UAE time on Friday, May 6.

Pankaj Udhas will bring a mix of his biggest hits from ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera’ to ‘Aur Aahista’ and ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai’.

Legendary singer Amit Kumar and Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK are also set to bring the music to Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Dubai, on May 6 at 7:30 pm UAE time.

Amit Kumar will perform his hit tracks such as Bole Chudiyan, Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Wo Kaam Kiya Hai, and Yaad Aa Rahi Hai, while KK will perform Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Dil Ibadat, and many more.

The award-winning singer, composer, and music producer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to perform in Dubai on Saturday, May 7.

The performance will take place at Coca-Cola Arena at 9 pm, as the singer brings a mix of her biggest hits from ‘Teri Meri’, ‘Param Sundari’, ‘Chikni Chameli’, and ‘Dola re Dola’.

The tickets for these concerts are now on sale and available on the Platinum List, at prices starting from 150 Dirham.