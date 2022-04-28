Eid 2022 without Salman Khan; list of other movie releases

Mumbai: Festivals have emerged as a peak business time for Indian movies. Filmmakers and actors, especially the ‘Khans of Bollywood‘ aim to release their films during festival weekends to attract more crowd and it is quite evident that they receive an overwhelming response. While Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are known for their Diwali and Christmas releases, no one can beat Salman Khan when it comes to release films on Eid. It comes as a Eid gift from Bhaijaan to his fans.

So far, we have seen so many Salman’s films hitting the screens on Eid including — Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others.

However, Eid 2022 is going to be different for Bhaijaan’s fans. Unlike many years, the superstar won’t be releasing any movie this year. Ramzan is coming to an end and Eid-Ul-Fitr is likely to take place on May 3.

Eid 2022 Releases

Movies that are going to hit the screens this Eid or just a couple of days before Eid are —

Heropanti 2 — Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria (April 29)

Runway 34 — Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan (April 29)

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal — Nayanthara, Samantha (April 28)

Acharya — Chiranjeevi (April 29)

Salman Khan recently took to social media platform Instagram and unveiled the teaser of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Runway 34 that will release just before Eid on April 29.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the actor wrote, “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34 (I didn’t have any film release on Eid this year, so I have requested my brother Ajay Devgn to come on Eid with the Eidi (gift). We all will celebrate Eid and watch Ranway 34).”

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, cameos in Pathaan, Laal Singh Chaddha and Godfather in his kitty.