With Eid just around the corner, the search for the perfect gift has already begun. If you are still wondering what to surprise your loved ones with this festive season, thoughtfully curated gift boxes are becoming one of the most popular choices in Hyderabad. From beautifully packed treats to elegant keepsake boxes, these hampers offer a convenient yet meaningful way to celebrate the occasion and make someone feel special.

Many small businesses across the city are now crafting Eid-themed hampers that cater to different tastes and preferences. While some focus on food-based gifts filled with desserts and festive delicacies, others offer non-food hampers featuring accessories and personalised items.

Whether you are looking for something indulgent to share after Eid prayers or a stylish keepsake box to gift friends and family, Hyderabad-based businesses have plenty of options to choose from. Siasat.com has curated a list of some businesses that are worth checking out for gifting.

Dessert boxes

1. Minnie Bakes

This Instagram cloud bakery has introduced various Eid treats to choose from. From brownies and dates to an Eid Hamper filled with various baked goods, they have it all.

How to order? Reach out to @minniebakes_hyd on Instagram.

2. Baek.it

Another dessert option, Baek.it has introduced brownie hamper boxes for Eid, featuring rich, fudgy brownies packed in festive boxes that make for a sweet and thoughtful gift.

How to order? Reach out to @baek.it on Instagram.

3. Customakery

This cloud bakery based in Hyderabad, Customakery, is offering Pinterest-y options for Eid gifting. They offer four dessert hampers, each featuring treats such as sugar cookies, brownies, dates, and cakes.

How to order? Reach out to @customakery on Instagram.

4. Bello Italiano

Cloud kitchen, Bello Italiano, is mostly known for its savoury menu; however, this Eid, they have come up with a curated cupcake hamper that perfectly matches the festive mood.

How to order? Reach out to @_belloitaliano_ on Instagram.

Personalised gift hampers

1. Tohfey

Known for their luxury handcrafted gifts, this Instagram business, Tohfey, customises gift hampers and boxes. Apart from this, they have also introduced Kashmiri Bangle Hampers in different sizes, making a good option for women.

How to order? Reach out to @tohfey_hyd on Instagram.

2. The Gift Bowtique

Hamper designer The Gift Bowtique also does customised gift boxes for Eid, offering thoughtfully curated hampers that can be tailored with personalised items.

How to order? Reach out to @thegiftbowtique_ on Instagram.

3. Ruhaa

New in town, Ruhaa’s Eid hampers make a good option for those who like Islamic gifts. Their hamper includes personalised Arabic bookmarks, Eid envelopes, sweet treats and much more.

How to order? Reach out to @Ruhaa.in on Instagram.

4. The Craft Couture

The Craft Couture’s money bouquets are an excellent option for those who like to give their Eidi in style. They also do personalised hampers, so just send over your gifts and they take care of the rest.

How to order? Reach out to @thecraftcouture_ on Instagram.