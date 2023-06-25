Eid Al Adha 2023: Qatar announces 7-day holiday

Doha: Qatar has announced a seven-day holiday in celebration of Eid Al Adha, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Eid holidays in Qatar will begin on June 27 which corresponds to Dhul-Hijjah 9 and will end on Dhul-Hijjah 15, corresponding to July 3.

Also Read Kuwait announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

While the holiday will apply to all ministries, government entities and public institutions of the country.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.