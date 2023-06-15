Eid Al Adha 2023: Qatar issues travel guidelines; check details

Doha: The Hamad International Airport of Qatar issued travel instructions for passengers ahead of the Eid Al Adha holidays beginning from June 15 to July 10.

For a smooth passenger flow, the airport is providing free parking, early check-in, and travel advice.

Short-term car parking is available for free for the first 60 minutes from July 6 to July 10 within the following time frames:

5 am – 8 am

5 pm – 7 pm

10:30 pm – 2:30 am

After one hour, the standard fees will be in effect.

Motorists can avail the free parking facility for pick-up and drop. Private vehicles accessing the curbside should not be left unattended.

Arriving and departing passengers can access various public transportation, including buses, taxis and metro.

Passengers travelling should arrive at the airport three hours prior to flying, unless otherwise specified by the airline.

Passengers flying with Qatar Airways can check-in early at row 11 located at the Vertical Circulation Node (VCN) prior to the flight departure. However, this excludes passengers flying to the United States and Canada.

Passengers above 18 years of age are eligible to use the e-gate services with their passports. Check-in and boarding gates close 60 and 20 minutes before departure respectively.

Passengers should not carry prohibited items such as aerosols, gels, or liquids. Liquid containers less than 100 millilitres in volume should be packed in a clear, resealable plastic bag.

For X-ray screening, large electronic devices must be removed from bags and placed in trays.

Hoverboards and other lithium-ion-powered small vehicles are not permitted for transportation.