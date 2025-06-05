Eid Al Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, in Hyderabad and other part of India this year, marking a significant occasion for Muslims across the city. As one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar, the lead-up to Bakrid is always a lively affair. Roadsides in areas like Mehdipatnam, Jiyaguda, and Tolichowki are lined with temporary Bakra stalls, where buyers haggle over prices and inspect livestock in search of the perfect qurbani animal. The atmosphere is electric with a mix of devotion, excitement, and last-minute hustle.

While the focus usually remains on qurbani, Hyderabad‘s fashion markets have also come alive because looking the best on Eid Al Adha is just as important as preparing for the sacrifice. However, if you’re someone who totally forgot about clothes in the excitement, don’t worry. Hyderabad has plenty of last-minute shopping spots to come to the rescue.

From the glittering Laad Bazar and Tolichowki to relatively calm areas like Mehdipatnam and Abids, there is no shortage of options for those racing against the clock. Siasat.com has compiled a list of 6 such places, so go ahead and take a look.

Where to shop at the last minute in Hyderabad?

1. Abids

One of Hyderabad’s oldest commercial hubs, Abids is a go-to for affordable ready-to-wear Eid Al Adha outfits. From men’s kurtas to women’s embroidered suits, the area offers a mix of budget and branded options, all within walking distance of each other. Some of the notable shops you can visit here are Nisa, Khurrana’s, Dayals, Kusum, Ziva and Gianeys.

2. Mehdipatnam

While limited with its options, Mehdipatnam is home to some of the best fashion stores in Hyderabad. In Mehdipatnam, must-visit Zara House, RS Brothers, Chennai Shopping Mall, Pakeeza Anchal, Adaa, Aza Designers and The Perfume Valley.

3. Tolichowki

Tolichowki is a favorite among Hyderabad’s shoppers seeking trendy and affordable fashion. Here you can find traditional Hyderabadi attire for men and women ,and also thobes and abayas in abundance for Eid al Adha.

4. Sultan Bazaar

If you’re looking for traditional fabrics and matching accessories all in one place, Sultan Bazaar won’t disappoint. This area is known for its vibrant street shopping and great bargains, especially for women.

5. Laad Bazaar

Iconic for its bangles, but just as famous for festive fashion, Laad Bazaar is the place to go for Khada dupattas, sherwanis, and glittery accessories. Ideal for shoppers who want to add a touch of traditional Hyderabadi charm to their Eid Al Adha look.

6. Malls

For those short on time and big on comfort, Hyderabad’s malls like GVK One, City Centre, Inorbit and Sarath City Capital Mall offer comfy, casual and traditional collections across major fashion brands. With extended hours and air-conditioned convenience, they’re a safe bet for quick, quality shopping.