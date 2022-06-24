Eid Al Adha: Now place your order online for livestock sacrifice in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Municipality has launched an online application that will allow users to order livestock for Eid Al Adha at Dubai Abattoirs.

The festival of Eid Al Adha, which is marked on Zul Hijjah 10, will likely fall on Saturday, July 9, as per astronomical calculations

To meet the demand during Eid, the authority has partnered with seven smart apps, to offer services to residents.

The seven applications are:

Al Mawashi

Turki

Shabab Al Freej

Dhabayih Aldaar

Al Anoud Slaughters

Dhabayeh UAE

Tender Meat

Dubai Municipality has four abattoirs in operation and is open from 8 am until 6 pm for Eid Al Adha 2022 on all days.

Four abattoirs

Al Quoz

Al Qusais

Lisaili

Hatta

Dubai Municipality officials urged the public not to slaughter animals at home or on farms. It has directed them to use a mobile application service to purchase livestock, slaughter it at municipal slaughterhouses and deliver it at home.

Fathima Al Harmoudi, Occupational Health and Safety Officer at the Dubai Municipality, told Khaleej Times, “We request the residents to order through a smart app as soon as possible and do not wait until the day of sacrifice as we are expecting many sacrifices this year. The animals are slaughtered under Municipality supervision in the abattoirs.”

Because your health and safety are our top priorities, Dubai abattoirs will be fulfilling your requests during the blessed Eid Al-Adha by adhering to the highest public safety standards. Your experience with us is safe and comprehensive! #DubaiMunicipality #AdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/WhuYPZ2UDO — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) June 23, 2022

Dubai Municipality has confirmed that all the precautions are being put in place, and the health of the staff is being checked regularly.

The sacrificial animal will undergo a health and safety check and then be sent for slaughter. And if we find that the animal does not meet the requirements of the carcass, then it will be condemned.

On June 16, UAE warned that people must follow its anti-COVID measures including wearing masks indoors or face heavy fines after cases doubled in a week.