UAE: Eid Al Adha likely to be celebrated on July 9

Abu Dhabi: The festival of Eid Al Adha, which is marked on Zul Hijjah 10, will likely to fall on Saturday, July 9, as per astronomical calculations.

The Islamic month of Zul Hijjah 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to begin on Thursday, June 30.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the crescent moon — which indicates the beginning of the Hijri month— of Zul Hijjah can be observed on Wednesday, June 29. Therefore, Thursday, June 30, will be Zul Hijjah 1.

Muslims perform the annual Haj during the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah, which culminates in the celebration of Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of the Haj rituals.

Muslims mark the Day of Arafah on Zul Hijjah 9 corresponding Gregorian date of the day is Friday, July 8.

What is the Day of Arafah?

Marked on Zul Hijjah 9, it is the holiest day for Muslims. Haj pilgrims spend the day on a hill called Arafah, repenting for their sins. It was from here that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) gave his last sermon.

Muslims who couldn’t go for the Haj pilgrimage fast on the day.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail (peace be upon them).

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.