Hyderabad: Security beefed up ahead of Eid Al-Adha celebrations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police has beefed up security ahead of Eid Al-Adha celebrations that will begin with congregational prayer scheduled to be held at various timings at mosques and Eidgahs in the city.

Depending on convenience, the prayers can be offered as early as 6:10 am. At some mosques, the prayers are also scheduled to be offered at 9 am.

Hyderabad police urged people to follow guidelines

The Hyderabad police have increased security ahead of the Eid Al-Adha celebrations and urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has also urged Muslims to follow the government’s guidelines and refrain from sharing pictures on social media.

Yesterday, Hyderabad markets were flooded with sheep. Buyers were seen carefully inspecting the animals, assessing factors like health, size, and appearance before making a purchase.

List of Eid Al-Adha prayer timings at mosques, Eidgahs in Hyderabad

The following is a non-exhaustive list of prayer timings at various mosques and Eidgahs in the city.

Eidgah Mir Alam – 9.30 am Eidgah Qutb Shahi tombs – 8.45 am Eidgah Madannapet – 9 am Eidgah Bilali Hockey Ground – 8 am Eidgah Ujaleshah Sayeedabad – 7 am Eidgah Rajendranagar – 8.30 am Eidgah Chilkalguda – 8 am Eidgah Sanathnagar – 9 am Eidgah Ambershah Baba Amberpet – 9.30 am Eidgah Guttala Begumpet – 9.30 am Eidgah Dargah Hakeemshah Baba – 8.45 am Eidgah Panchkaman Langar Houz – 9.30 am Eidgah Pahadishareef – 9 am Eidgah Lalaguda – 7 am Eidgah Suraram mandal Quthbullapur – 7.30 am Shahi Masjid Bagh e Aam – 9 am Azizia Masjid – 6.15 am Ek Minar Masjid Nampally – 7 am Jama Masjid Mallepally – 8 am Haj House Nampally – 7 am Masjid e Quba Nanalnagar – 7 am Masjid e Chowk – 9 am Jama Masjid Afzalgunj – 9 am Secretariat Masjid – 6:30 am Masjid e Baqi, Banjara Hills – 6.10 am Masjid e Hussain Pillar Number 230 – 7 am Masjid Khaja Gulshan – 8 am Masjid e Bogdadi Taik (Nampally) – 6 am Masjid Hakim Mir Wazir Ali – 6:30 am Masjid e Qutub Shahi (Choti Masjid) – 6:45 am

Eid Al-Adha, also called Bakra Eid, is a holy occasion known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.