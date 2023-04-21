Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Where to watch fireworks in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has determined the locations for the dazzling fireworks display that will light up the sky of 13 cities in the Kingdom during the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The fireworks display, which is part of the activities of the Eid 2023 program, is scheduled to start at 9 pm Saudi time on Friday, April 21.

Places are

Boulevard Riyadh City, Riyadh

Al-Safa Park, Abha

Jeddah Art Promenade, Jeddah

Waterfront, Al-Khobar

Al-Magwa recreational road, Hail

Prince Hussam Park, Al-Baha

Tabuk Central Park, Tabuk

Public park opposite Al-Othaim Mall, Arar

Al-Nahda neighborhood, Najran

King Fahd Central Park, Madinah

Al-Azizia Park, Sakaka

King Abdullah National Park, Buraidah

Northern Corniche walk, Jazan