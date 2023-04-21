Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Where to watch fireworks in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has determined the locations for the dazzling fireworks display that will light up the sky of 13 cities in the Kingdom during the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The fireworks display, which is part of the activities of the Eid 2023 program, is scheduled to start at 9 pm Saudi time on Friday, April 21.
Places are
- Boulevard Riyadh City, Riyadh
- Al-Safa Park, Abha
- Jeddah Art Promenade, Jeddah
- Waterfront, Al-Khobar
- Al-Magwa recreational road, Hail
- Prince Hussam Park, Al-Baha
- Tabuk Central Park, Tabuk
- Public park opposite Al-Othaim Mall, Arar
- Al-Nahda neighborhood, Najran
- King Fahd Central Park, Madinah
- Al-Azizia Park, Sakaka
- King Abdullah National Park, Buraidah
- Northern Corniche walk, Jazan