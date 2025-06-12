Eid celebration turns horrific: Minor girls raped in hotel rooms

Crime came to light when the parents of the girls lodged missing complaints.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2025 1:11 pm IST
Upset teenage girl sitting alone, representing Hyderabad girl who ran away after parental scolding.
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, three minor girls who were invited to hotel rooms under the pretext of Eid celebrations were raped by two men.

The incident took place on Saturday at a hotel located in Calangute, Goa.

Met on social media

According to a report published in TOI, the accused man, who is 19-year-old, met one of the girls, aged 15 years, on social media a few months ago.

Recently, he invited her to celebrate Eid.

To meet her friend, the girl went to the hotel along with her sister, aged 13 years, and a friend, aged 11 years, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the accused and his friend, aged 21 years, booked rooms at the hotel to stay overnight along with the girls.

Girls raped in hotel rooms

In the hotel, the birthday of the 15-year-old girl was celebrated by cutting a cake.

Following the celebrations, the prime accused allegedly raped the girl. On the other hand, the accused’s friend raped the two other minor girls repeatedly.

The crime came to light when the parents of the girls lodged missing complaints.

Based on the complaint, the police traced the girls, rescued them from the hotel, and arrested the two men.

The police also arrested the hotel owner and sealed the premises, as the minor girls were allowed to stay without verification.

