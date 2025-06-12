Video: Hyderabad police file case against actress over pub incident

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police has registered case against an actress for allegedly creating nuisance at a pub in the city in May 2025.

The incident took place at Prism Pub which falls under the jurisdiction of Gachibowli police station.

Argument between actress and pub staff in Hyderabad

The Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh who went to the pub along with friends to celebrate her birthday reportedly indulged in an argument with the staff.

The altercation began over the birthday cake and later sparked a heated argument.

In a viral video, the actress is seen confronting the manager who insisted that complimentary cakes were not part of their policy. Kalpika argued that other clubs in the city had accommodated such requests. It led to a tense exchange.

Following the incident at the pub in Hyderabad, the actress refused to pay the bill. She crumpled it and threw it aside in frustration.

Hyderabad police sought permission from court

The police who had sought permission from the court for filing a case have obtained the nod.

After getting green signal from the court, the police filed a case under various Sections of BNS Act and are investigating the case.

The police may issue notice to the actress in the case related to the incident at the pub in Hyderabad.