Hyderabad police book over 1000 for drunk driving

Hyderabad: Drunk driving in Hyderabad has become a major concern, with the city’s traffic police taking strict action against violators.

In a recent week-long enforcement drive, Hyderabad police booked 1029 motorists for drunk driving.

Shockingly, seven individuals were found with Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels exceeding 300 mg/dL – a dangerously high level that can lead to loss of consciousness.

Alarming drunk driving statistics in Hyderabad

During the drive from March 29 to April 4, the Hyderabad traffic police found that drunk driving violations were high among two-wheelers.

The data showed that out of the total cases booked, 886 were against two-wheelers. This was followed by four-wheelers (102), three-wheelers (37), and heavy vehicles (4). Among the violators, only four were women and 1025 were men.

A total of 41 offenders were convicted and sent to jail.

BAC breakdown

The data showed varying levels of intoxication among offenders:

457 cases: BAC between 51-100 mg/dL

217 cases: BAC between 101-150 mg/dL

203 cases: BAC between 30-50 mg/dL

95 cases: BAC between 151-200 mg/dL

36 cases: BAC between 201-250 mg/dL

14 cases: BAC between 251-300 mg/dL

7 extreme cases: BAC above 300 mg/dL

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

For drivers in Hyderabad and throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL).

Any reading above the threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

In the age-wise distribution of drunk driving offenders in the city, young adults were the most frequent violators. Following is the age-wise distribution:

21-30 years: 419 cases

31-40 years: 305 cases

41-50 years: 180 cases

51-60 years: 72 cases

18-20 years: 28 cases

61+ years: 25 cases

Fortunately, no underage drivers were found drunk driving in Hyderabad.