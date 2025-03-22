Hyderabad reports 1099 drunk driving cases in a week, only one woman booked

Hyderabad: A total of 1,099 drunk driving cases were reported in one week, between March 15 and 21, with 1,098 men and just one woman among those booked, the Hyderabad city traffic police said here on Saturday, March 22.

A press release stated that 961 two-wheelers were booked followed by 96 four-wheelers, 39 three-wheelers and just 3 heavy vehicles.

Most of those booked belong to the age gap of 21-30, with 470 cases. This was followed by 331 cases booked between the age groups of 31-40, 193 cases between 41-50 years of age 57, and 31 cases booked between the age groups of 51-60 and 60 above, respectively. Only one has been booked under 18 years of age for drunk driving in Hyderabad.

The highest number of drunk driving cases was recorded in the blood alcohol content (BAC) range of 51-100, followed by 101-150. There were 226 cases in the 30-50 range, 95 cases in the 151-200 range, 29 cases in the 201-250 range, 13 cases in the 251-300 range, and 15 cases where BAC exceeded 300.

On January 1, the Hyderabad traffic police booked 1425 on New Year’s eve in the city for drunk driving cases with Malakpet and Santoshnagar traffic police stations topping the list with 96 and 91 cases respectively.

In Telangana, a total of 5,278 people were booked for drunk driving, with Warangal leading with 408 cases, followed by Nalgonda with 222 cases.

Nearly 75 per cent of those booked for drunken driving are two-wheeler riders across Telangana.