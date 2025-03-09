Cyberabad police arrests 478 for drunk driving

Hyderabad: 478 commuters were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad during an operation conducted by the Cyberabad police over the weekend.

The list of commuters arrested includes 388 two-wheelers, 17 three-wheelers, 70 four-wheelers and three heavy vehicles.

40 offenders recorded the Blood concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 50; three others had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) above 500/100 ml. All offenders were produced before the magistrate.

In a message to the public, the Cyberabad police said, “If anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and cause accidents killing people, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for which maximum punishment is 10 years of jail and with fine,”