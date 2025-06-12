Engineering colleges in Hyderabad, other districts may boycott counselling

Hyderabad: Various engineering colleges and other professional institutions in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts are exploring the option of boycotting counselling.

According to a report in TOI, they are considering the option due to the pending fee reimbursement dues from the Telangana government.

Dues reaching Rs 7500 crore

As per the report, as the fee reimbursement dues have reached nearly Rs 7500 crore, the engineering and other professional colleges in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts are considering not accepting any ‘zero fee’ admissions in the academic year 2025-26.

They are demanding that the government clear the dues by August 15. In order to put their demand in front of the government, they have formed an association—the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI).

It includes colleges from engineering, pharmacy, law, nursing, MBA, MCA, and BEd courses.

Counselling for admission into engineering colleges in Hyderabad, other districts

The admission schedule for undergraduate engineering courses under the convener quota through TG EAPCET 2025 will be announced in the first or second week of July.

Ahead of the admission process, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is likely to complete the process of approving technical colleges by the end of June.

Following the approval, universities will grant affiliation before the completion of the admission process.