Eid, Friday prayers will be performed separately: UAE Fatwa Council

Abu Dhabi: If Eid Al-Fitr 2023 falls on Friday, April 21, the Eid and Friday prayers will be performed separately, according to a statement issued by the Fatwa Council of the United Arab Emirates.

“The issue of performing Friday prayer if Eid Al Fitr falls on Friday is a controversial matter among Muslim scholars, however, the Council rules that each sermon is to be held separately on its time as per its sunnah,” the Council said in a statement on Friday.

While taking this fatwa, the Council invokes verses from the holy Quran as well as the sayings and actions of Prophet Muhammad.

It noted that his ruling was approved by the majority of Muslim scholars and leading Islamic schools

