Eid Milap blues: Boyfriend feasted on girlfriend’s jewelry with Biryani

Published: 10th May 2022 12:13 am IST
Hyderabad: An Eid Milap event proved costly to a Chennai woman as her boyfriend gulped down a piece of jewelry and a gold chain along with biryani which was found through scanning by police.

According to information, it is said that the woman working in a jewelry shop in Tamilnadu’s capital Chennai arranged an Eid Milap event for her friends.  Her boyfriend was also present among the invitees.

During the event, the woman noticed that two pieces of jewelry were missing from her cupboard.  She frisked all those present at the event but could not find the missing jewelry.

The woman reported the matter to the police and suspected her boyfriend.  Police arrested him who acknowledged the theft and admitted that he gulped down the jewelry along with biryani with an intention to take it out later.

Scanning of the boyfriend’s stomach showed the presence of jewelry pieces which were recovered by the police using medical means and handed them over to the woman.

