Hyderabad: It feels like Eid ul Fitr (Ramzan) was just a week ago, and now Eid ul Adha 2025 is already knocking on the door. With the crescent for Dhul-Hijjah spotted in India, the first day of the last month of the Islamic calendar falls on Thursday, May 29. This means Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7 across India.

With just a week left, the festive hustle has officially begun now, especially among girls and women gearing up to flaunt their best traditional wear once again.

While many prefer to get their Eid outfits stitched and styled weeks in advance, there are still plenty of fashionistas on the lookout for that perfect Eid outfit inspiration. And if you’re still undecided, it’s time to take a page out of Sania Mirza’s iconic style book.

Known as much for her grace off the court as for her prowess on it, Sania Mirza has long been a style icon. Her fashion choices make her a go-to muse for ethnic fashion lovers. Whether it’s heavily embroidered suits, chic shararas, or understated yet statement sarees, Sania knows how to elevate every traditional look with poise and glamour.

For those who adore classic Hyderabadi styles or modern takes on desi fashion, Sania’s wardrobe offers a treasure trove of ideas. Rich fabrics, vibrant hues, and timeless silhouettes, her style is all about standing out while staying rooted in tradition.

So if you’re still running around in search of your Eid look, let Sania Mirza be your inspiration. This Eid, whether you’re going all-out regal or keeping it trendy and minimal, make sure your outfit reflects the joy and beauty of the occasion.

After all, Eid is not just about celebrations, it’s about celebrating in style.