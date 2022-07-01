Eid-ul-Adha: UAE announces holidays for private sector employees

Dubai: Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Thursday announced the holidays for private sector employees.

Private sector employees will get holidays from July 8 to 11, 2022. They will have to resume work on July 12. These four days will be paid holidays.

#MOHRE announces the #EidAlAdha holiday in the private sector from 8 – 11 July. Work will resume on Tuesday, 12 July. Eid Mubarak!

Earlier, the UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had declared the holidays for federal department employees. They will also get four days of paid holidays from July 8 to 11, 2022.

UAE is going to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on July 9, 2022.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced that the kingdom is going to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on July 9.

In India, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on next Sunday, July 10.

Hajj

It is an annual pilgrimage during the Islamic month ‘Dhu Al Hijjah’. The pilgrimage culminates with the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha which is celebrated on the 10th of the Islamic month.