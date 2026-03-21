Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervour and devotion across Telangana on Saturday, March 21, with the faithful offering special prayers at mosques and Eidgahs.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi offered prayers at the Eidgah ground here, while several other political leaders also joined the faithful in the prayers.

Police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Eid prayers.

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The historic Lad Bazar near Charminar came alive Friday night with the presence of thousands of shoppers and women thronging bangle shops.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on the occasion.

Shukla said Ramadan is a time of self-discipline and spiritual reflection, urging us to uphold the principles of dignity, the sanctity of life and adherence to religious teachings.

“I express my deep reverence for the teachings of the Holy Quran and their profound influence on society throughout history,” he said.

Eid is a time to reflect on the values of compassion, generosity, and unity that bring us closer as a society, Revanth Reddy said, wishing that the festival usher in peace, prosperity, and harmony in every home, and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood among all communities.