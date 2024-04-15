Eid ul Fitr celebration to be held at New Zealand Parliament building

Eid ul Fitr celebrations will take place at the New Zealand Parliament on Monday, April 29.

The event will be held in the Banquet Hall of Parliament Buildings in Wellington, from 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm on April 29.

Following confirmation by the Hilal Committee of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), New Zealand celebrated Eid ul Fitr on Thursday, April 11.

The holy month of Ramzan in New Zealand began on March 13, 2024.

After the sighting of the crescent moon, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended greetings. David Seymour, Leader of the ACT Party, also extended Eid ul Fitr greetings.