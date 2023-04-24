Eid ul-Fitr: Dubai Airports records 200,000 passengers in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi: Dubai airports witnessed the passage of more than 2,00,000 passengers within 24 hours during Eid ul-Fitr. Of those passengers, 1,10,000 were arrivals.

“Dubai airports manage 2,00,000 passengers and 1,10,000 arrivals in 24 hours,” the Dubai Media Office (DMO) tweeted.

Ahead of the holidays, Dubai’s main carrier Emirates said it would significantly increase its flight capacity in the Middle East between April 19 and May 31.

The airline added 38 additional flights to six cities in the GCC and the Middle East.

This year, more than 1,10,000 passengers were expected to board Emirates flights during Eid ul-Fitr across the region, with additional flights flying to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait and Beirut.