Eid-ul-Fitr in India: Live updates on crescent moon sighting

Individuals who sight the moon are requested to inform the committee.

Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, has begun its monthly meeting in Hyderabad to determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India.

Individuals who sight the moon are requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 9000033704, 24603597, 9000008138, 9849879426, or 9866112393.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as the crescent moon was not sighted in the country yesterday.

The date for Eid-ul-Fitr in India will be decided based on the sighting of the crescent moon in Hyderabad or any other part of the country. If sighted today, Eid in India will be celebrated tomorrow; else, it will be celebrated on Thursday.

Following are live updates.

7:00 pmRuet-e-Hilal Committee to declare the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in few minutes
6:30 pmIn New Zealand, the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) decided to conduct a moon sighting meeting tomorrow, as Ramzan in the country began on March 13th.
6:00 pmMoon sighting committee began its monthly meeting in Hyderabad

