Eid under fire: When celebration meets the silence of grief

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr arrives not with the familiar echoes of laughter, but with a heavy silence that hangs over shattered homes and grieving hearts. The end of the holy month of Ramzan has always been a time of joy, gratitude and togetherness for Muslims across the world. New clothes, festive meals and the laughter of children define the day. But for countless families caught in the crossfire of war, Eid is no longer a celebration – it is a painful reminder of what has been lost.

From Gaza to Iran and across parts of West Asia, the devastating conflict has cast a long shadow over what should have been a moment of collective happiness. What began as destruction in Gaza has spread across borders, unsettling the entire Middle East. Homes have been reduced to rubble, cities scarred and lives turned upside down. For many, the idea of celebration feels distant, almost impossible.

“How can we celebrate when our homes are gone and our loved ones are no more?” asks a grieving mother in Gaza. Her question captures the anguish of millions whose lives have been disrupted by war.

Children, who bring life and joy to Eid festivities, have borne the brunt of the aggression. Their laughter, once the soul of the celebration, has been replaced by cries of fear and pain. In Gaza alone, estimates suggest that close to 20,000 children have been killed between 2023 and 2025 – a staggering figure that defies comprehension. Each number represents a young life lost, a future erased.

The tragedy extends beyond Gaza. In Lebanon, airstrikes have claimed the lives of hundreds of children, leaving families shattered. In Iran, the horrors of war have unfolded in equally devastating ways. The attack last month on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, where 168 young girls were killed, stands as one of the most heartbreaking episodes.

The image of blood-stained backpacks, scattered books, and classrooms turned into graves is one the world cannot – and should not – forget. For the parents of these children, Eid will not be a day of celebration but one of mourning. For most, Eid used to mean buying gifts for their daughters. This year, they will perhaps visit their graves.

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Data from conflict zones further reveals a disturbing reality: around 7 per cent of lethal attacks carried out by the US and other countries have resulted in child casualties. Behind this statistic lies an uncomfortable truth. Children are not just unintended victims, they are increasingly becoming the face of war’s brutality.

And yet, these losses are often dismissed under the cold phrase “collateral damage.” But can the death of a child ever be reduced to such a term? A child is not a statistic. A child is a universe, observes an activist. Each child lost is a world extinguished – a bundle of dreams, hopes and possibilities that will never be realised.

Amidst this overwhelming sorrow, however, there is a resilience that refuses to fade. The people of these war-torn regions continue to endure with remarkable strength. They fast during Ramzan despite hunger and fear. They gather for prayers even in the ruins of their neighbourhoods. They hold on to faith when everything else seems to crumble.

Eid, at its heart, is not merely about celebration. It is about compassion, empathy and unity. It is a reminder to care for those in need, to share in the joys and sorrows of others and to stand together as one community. This year, the true spirit of Eid lies in remembering those who cannot celebrate.

As families around the world prepare for the festival, there is a need to pause and reflect. To look beyond our own gatherings and recognise the suffering of those caught in conflict. To understand that joy is incomplete when it is not shared.

The real test of humanity is not how we celebrate in times of peace, but how we respond in times of suffering.

For those living under the shadow of war, Eid will pass quietly – marked by prayers, memories and silent tears. Yet, their resilience stands as a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit.

This Eid, as we offer prayers of gratitude and gather with loved ones, let us also remember the thousands who have lost everything. Let us carry them in our prayers and raise our voices for peace.

For in a world torn apart by conflict, perhaps the most meaningful way to celebrate Eid is not through festivity alone, but through compassion – and a shared hope for a future where no child’s laughter is ever silenced by war.