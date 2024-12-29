Eight illegal Bangladeshi immigrants deported: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has deported eight Bangladeshi nationals who were residing in the Rangpuri area of the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

Those deported are Jahangir, his wife and their six children, hailing from Kekerhat village in Madaripur district of Bangladesh, he said.

According to police, Jahangir admitted to entering India through unofficial routes and subsequently, bringing his family over. They had destroyed their Bangladeshi identification documents and were living in Delhi while concealing their original identities.

“A team from the Vasant Kunj South police station was tasked to identify illegal immigrants. As part of the intensified efforts to address concerns about unauthorised migrants, police conducted door-to-door verifications of 400 families in Rangpuri,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

He added that verification forms were sent to the addresses of suspected individuals in West Bengal and a special team was dispatched to manually verify their documents.

During the verification drive, the team identified Jahangir and his family, who confessed to their Bangladeshi origins during questioning, the DCP said, adding that the deportation process was carried out in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

On Friday, the Delhi Police deported an illegal Bangladeshi migrant who unlawfully stayed in different areas for the last six years.

The 28-year-old woman stayed in Delhi and Mumbai in violation of the Foreigners Act, police had said.

The city police launched a drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the capital, after the LG Secretariat ordered a crackdown on such people this month.

Teams from various police stations are visiting slums and the Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jamia Nagar areas to check voter IDs and Aadhaar cards for identifying suspected Bangladeshi immigrants.

The LG Secretariat directed the Delhi chief secretary and police chief to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the city.