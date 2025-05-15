Eight injured in stray dog attack in Vikarabad

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Vikarabad Government Hospital.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 15th May 2025 3:58 pm IST
The image shows a picture of a stray dog
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Eight persons were injured in a stray dog attack at Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district on Thursday, May 15.

The victims, including a few women, were on their way to work when the stray dog attacked and bit them. The injured were shifted to the local primary health centre and then referred to the Vikarabad Government Hospital for proper treatment.

This is not an isolated case. In the past, locals have often complained of stray dog attacks which sometimes include children too.

MS Creative School

They demanded district administration take measures to control the dog population.

In summer the dog attacks have increased in the entire district, complained the local people.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 15th May 2025 3:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button