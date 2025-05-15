Eight injured in stray dog attack in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Eight persons were injured in a stray dog attack at Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district on Thursday, May 15.

The victims, including a few women, were on their way to work when the stray dog attacked and bit them. The injured were shifted to the local primary health centre and then referred to the Vikarabad Government Hospital for proper treatment.

This is not an isolated case. In the past, locals have often complained of stray dog attacks which sometimes include children too.

They demanded district administration take measures to control the dog population.

In summer the dog attacks have increased in the entire district, complained the local people.