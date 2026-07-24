Eight Muslim nations slam Israeli escalation at Al Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem: Eight Muslim countries have strongly condemned Israel’s recent actions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif in occupied East Jerusalem, accusing it of violating international law and escalating tensions at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, July 24, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Türkiye, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates denounced the continued incursions by Israeli settlers into the mosque compound under the protection of Israeli forces. They also criticised the participation of far-right Israeli ministers, the raising of the Israeli flag inside the compound, the erection of two police tents and other actions they described as inflammatory.

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The statement came a day after 4,288 Israeli settlers and members of far-right groups entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in one of the largest incursions this year to mark Tisha B’Av, a Jewish day of mourning. Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was among those who entered the site under heavy police protection.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir storms the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and performs Talmudic rituals in its courtyards. pic.twitter.com/8zN6nyUlKa — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 23, 2026

Ministers condemn violations

The eight countries said the recent actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and the historical and legal status quo governing the holy site. They also condemned what they described as incitement, calls encouraging further incursions and violence by Israeli ministers and settler groups, warning that such actions fuel hatred and extremism while undermining efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The ministers further criticised restrictions on access to Jerusalem’s Old City and its places of worship, saying discriminatory measures imposed on worshippers violate international humanitarian law and represent an attempt to alter the city’s historical and legal status.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Türkiye, Qatar, and the UAE condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli escalation at Al Aqsa Mosque / Al Haram Al Sharif, particularly the continued mass settlers’ incursions led by extremist… — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) July 23, 2026

Calls to protect Jerusalem’s holy sites

Reaffirming their position, the ministers said Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites. They also condemned what they described as continued Israeli measures aimed at changing the city’s historical, legal and demographic character.

The statement reaffirmed support for the historic Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites. It added that the entire 144-dunam Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif compound is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, while the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, remains the sole authority responsible for administering the site and regulating entry.

The ministers called on Israel to immediately lift restrictions on access to Jerusalem’s Old City and allow Muslim worshippers unhindered access to Al-Aqsa Mosque. They also urged the international community to take a firm position to compel Israel to end what they described as ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and respect their sanctity.