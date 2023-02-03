Eight racing cars land in Hyderabad for Formula E Championship

Hyderabad: Eight racing cars and their components weighing around 90 tonnes landed in Hyderabad on Thursday for the prestigious Formula E Championship scheduled to be held on February 11.

Hyderabad is all set to host the first-ever E-Prix in the country.

The GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) team is playing a pivotal role in making this landmark event possible, officials said.

The cargo division of Hyderabad Airport handled around 90 tonnes of race car components and eight spectacular racing cars.

The first consignment of auto components arrived at the cargo terminal by a chartered flight, Boeing 747-400 from Riyadh.

The cargo consisting of 83 boxes of auto components was off-loaded from the aircraft parked at the dedicated parking slots.

The shipment was unloaded using specially designed cargo handling equipment and moved to an exclusive handling area in the GHAC terminal.

A dedicated green channel was established from the apron to the landside for quick and hassle-free cargo transfer.

Special regulatory permissions for an immediate onsite custom clearance ensured seamless movement of the shipment across various touch points.

A multi-stakeholder crack team has been formed to assist the E-formula team and ensure efficient handling and movement of the cargo throughout the entire process chain of the shipment.

The first global motorsport to be certified with net zero carbon emission, the Formula-E World Championship will see 11 teams race against each other and bring in the excitement with their all-electric amazing moto cars never seen before in the city.

“Hyderabad Airport is proud to play an integral part in providing an end-to-end seamless air cargo movement for the first ever Formula E Championship in the country. As a premier cargo hub in southern India, Hyderabad is equipped to handle the unbroken shipment of temperature-sensitive goods, heavy machinery, agro, marine products, livestock and various other goods that are safely and securely transported across national and international market,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).