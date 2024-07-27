Eight Telugu athletes to represent India at Paris 2024 Olympics

Hyderabad: Eight athletes from the Telugu states will represent India at the Paris 2024 Olympics, joining the nation’s contingent of 117 athletes competing in 16 sporting events. The athletes include PV Sindhu (Badminton), Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis), Jyothi Yarraji (Athletics), Jyothika Sri Dandi (Athletics), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Esha Singh (Shooting), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), and Dhiraj Bommadevara (Archery).

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao expressed his pride on X, stating, “Athletes from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have consistently shown exceptional talent.”

As the Paris 2024 Olympics kick off today, let’s all take a moment and give a huge shout out to the 117 athletes (70 men and 47 women) who are representing India, in 16 sports



I am certain we will create history and exceed the 7 medals we secured in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (our… pic.twitter.com/SKYLG0L9kf — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 26, 2024

“Their participation in the Olympics is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are confident that they will make our nation proud,” he added.

The opening ceremony will feature veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal and badminton star PV Sindhu as flag bearers, alongside Gagan Narang. This significant moment has India rallying behind its athletes, aiming to surpass the record of seven medals won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“We extend our heartfelt wishes to the entire team,” KTR added.