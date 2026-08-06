Eight-year-old dies due to snake bite in Telangana govt school

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy died on Thursday, August 6, after being bitten by a snake in Elkaspur government school in Telangana’s Narayanpet.

Ranjith was rushed to the Narayanpet government hospital but died during treatment. Further details on the case are awaited.

A similar incident took place in Medak’s Chinnashankarampet mandal last month where a nine-year-old girl Harika died after being bitten by a snake while she was asleep.

Rural India is still vulnerable to the threat of snakebites in the monsoon and post-monsoon period, as snakes find themselves forced out of their usual habitat and end up coming into contact with human habitation.