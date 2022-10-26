Eight years of BJP rule in Haryana mired by scams, rise in crime: Congress

Chandigarh: Eight years of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana have been mired by scams and a rise in crime and unemployment, the Opposition Congress claimed on Wednesday.

Launching an all-out attack on the state’s BJP-led government, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that it failed to give farmers the minimum support price for crops, employment to the youth, pension to the elderly, stipend to children, relief to traders and security to people.

Even patients could not be provided with medicines and oxygen supply during the peak Covid period, he said.

“In eight years of this government, Haryana has been ranked No. 1 in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption and atrocities on farmers,” he said in a statement.

The present government has pushed Haryana back in every field and they strangely call it development, Hooda said.

“Therefore, instead of counting achievements on the basis of fake figures and baseless claims, this government should apologise to the people of the state,” Hooda said.

Also Read Karnataka Congress rejoices as Kharge takes oath

Presenting a “report card” of eight years of the Khattar government, the Congress leader said before 2014 Haryana was on the first spot in per capita income, investment, employment generation and other parameters related to prosperity and development.

“Matters have reached to such a point that from the children to the elderly, everyone has been forced to agitate,” he said, adding that they are protesting to save their schools and pension.

The youth are protesting against recruitment scams, sportspersons to save sports quota, farmers sometimes protest for MSP and sometimes for compensation, he said.

Hooda alleged that scams worth thousands of crores took place in this government.

Be it the scams related to recruitment, liquor, paddy, rice and land, the government did not take action against the big fish, the Congress leader alleged.

“In a few cases, the matter was hushed up by taking action against lower-rung employees,” he claimed.

On law and order, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly said Haryana has overtaken big states in terms of crime rate.

“According to an NCRB report, there were 1,144 murders in 2021 in the state. That is three to four people being killed every day. Haryana ranks second in the entire country with a murder rate of 3.8. The same report states that within a year, 1,716 rape cases were reported,” he said.

“Miscreants are demanding ransom by threatening MLAs and the mining mafia kills a police officer,” he said.

He said narcotics have spread so deep that in Sirsa district alone, 43 people died due to drug overdose within a year.

Instead of opening a new school, the government is moving forward on the mission of closing schools, he claimed. In one stroke, the government closed about 5,000 schools in the name of merger, he said.

“About 38,000 posts of teacher are vacant in schools but the government abolished 25,000 posts without any recruitment,” he said.

He said during the Congress government, five power plants, six railway lines and five medical colleges were built in Haryana and many national highways were sanctioned.

“During our government, three cities of Haryana were connected by the Metro. But not a single such institution, industry or project came to the state under the present government,” he said.

Hooda also reminded about the farmers’ movement against now repealed farm laws and said more than 700 farmers died on the borders of Haryana but that “did not melt the heart of the state government and they did not show any empathy”.

“Despite repeated demands by the Congress, the government did not provide financial help and jobs to their families,” he said.