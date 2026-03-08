Elderly man beaten to death for opposing Islamophobic remark in Bihar

Darbhanga: An elderly Muslim man was attacked and beaten to death in Bihar‘s Darbhanga for opposing abusive remarks made against his community.

Rehmati Khatoon, daughter of Abdul Salam, told reporters that the incident stemmed from a minor disagreement over remarks made by their neighbour, Vimla Devi.

While a local dispute was taking place, Devi said, “Sab sugar kha kha ke, Ramzan me roza rakhte hai sab Musalman (All Muslims eat only sugar while fasting in Ramzan).”

Khatoon’s father, who was passing by, vehemently opposed the Islamophobic comment and is believed to have said, “Take your anger out on the person who wronged you and not on the entire community.” This allegedly triggered Devi’s son, Roshan, who immediately grabbed Salam’s collar and questioned him for intervening in the argument.

“If you are going to say such remarks against all Muslims, I will oppose it,” Salam reportedly replied.

According to Khatoon, after this, Devi’s elder son, Manish, approached Salam from behind and struck him with a rod near his spinal cord. Abdul Salam suffered serious head injuries and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to Kiratpur Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

“Hamare Abba gir gaye. Uske baad bhi, marne ke baad bhi, laat se unko mara giya (My father fell down. Even after that, even after he had died, they continued to kick him),” Khatoon said.

Feeling extremely wronged, she called for Manish to receive a death penalty, and their family members, including their wives, to get life imprisonment.

“Hum ki itni insaaf chahiye joh Manish Ram ko maut ka saza hona chahiye (I want justice to the extent that Manish Ram should receive the death penalty),” Khaaton said.

According to local residents, the accused family initially claimed their home had been attacked by members of the Muslim community. However, when police questioned the villagers, the situation was entirely different to that initial narrative. Residents noted that while tensions could have easily escalated, local Muslims exercised restraint and refused to retaliate. Authorities later appreciated the community for its patience, noting that their response prevented a larger disturbance, Maktoob Media reported.