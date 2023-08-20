Elderly man beats 5-year-old boy to death in Mathura 

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old boy was beaten to death by an elderly man here in Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man repeatedly throwing the child to the ground.

Police have identified the attacker, dressed as a seer, as 52-year-old Om Prakash. The motive behind the attack is not known yet.

According to reports, the accused was performing Saptkosi Yatra.

Disturbing Video of a 5-Year-Old Boy's Killing in Mathura.

A 60-year-old Men, Om Prakash, had an altercation with another person on the street. Following the altercation, he lifted a young child and forcefully struck the child on the road, repeating this act twice.

The father of the child runs a general store along the Yatra route.

The police said Omprakash picked up the minor and threw him on the ground several times for reasons unknown.

Enraged over the incident, the locals caught the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

“The motive behind the incident will be clear after the questioning of the seer, once his condition stabilises in hospital,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.