Elderly man beats 5-year-old boy to death in Mathura 

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man repeatedly throwing the child to the ground. 

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 20th August 2023 6:18 pm IST

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old boy was beaten to death by an elderly man here in Uttar Pradesh. 

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man repeatedly throwing the child to the ground. 

Police have identified the attacker, dressed as a seer, as 52-year-old Om Prakash. The motive behind the attack is not known yet. 

MS Education Academy

According to reports, the accused was performing Saptkosi Yatra. 

Also Read
UP: Couple beaten to death after son elopes with girl from other faith

The father of the child runs a general store along the Yatra route. 

The police said Omprakash picked up the minor and threw him on the ground several times for reasons unknown. 

Enraged over the incident, the locals caught the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. 

“The motive behind the incident will be clear after the questioning of the seer, once his condition stabilises in hospital,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 20th August 2023 6:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button