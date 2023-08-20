UP: Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl

Sitapur: In a shocking incident, a Muslim couple was beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Sitapur district.

Three people have been arrested in the case, and police say that the murder was allegedly a result of an affair between the victim’s son and the daughter of one of the accused.

The couple, Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha died on the spot in the attack and all the accused fled from the spot.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said a few years back Abbas’s son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household. A case was registered in this regard and Abbas’s son was sent to jail.

When Abbas’s son was released from jail a few days back, some members of the family planned the attack on the couple, police said.

“According to the villagers, the son of the deceased couple and Shaukat Rampal’s daughter Ruby had an affair. Shaukat had abducted Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail. He again abducted and married Ruby in June,” Chakresh Mishra said.

Police say that the three main accused have been arrested and a hunt is on for the remaining two.