Elderly man dies of heart attack enroute fish prasadam event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 77-year-old man who had come for the fish prasadam event at the Nampally exhibition grounds on Sunday, June 8, suffered a heart attack and died en route to the hospital.

The deceased, Satyanarayana, hailed from Medak district. Speaking to Siasat.com, Begum Bazar police said the elderly man suddenly collapsed after feeling ill while on his way to attend the fish prasadam event.

He was shifted to a medical camp in the Exhibition grounds, but died while undergoing treatment. “The man was experiencing shivers and was being treated at the medical camp; however, while receiving treatment, he suddenly suffered a heart stroke and was shifted to Osmania hospital, but doctors there declared him brought dead,” said the police.

Satyanarayana’s family has been informed about his death.

Last year, a man from Nizamabad district had died attending the event. The man was rushed to the hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

Fish Prasadam event in Hyderabad

The ‘fish prasadam’ (murrel fish stuffed with herbal paste) is believed by many to be a cure for asthma and is administered annually on the day of ‘Mrigasira Karthi’ by the city-based Bathini family for over a century now.

The formula of the ‘fish prasadam’ is believed to have been passed on to a family elder by a holy man.

Although the medicinal claims of the prasadam have often been questioned by scientists, rationalists and health experts, thousands of people arrive in the city every year to receive the ‘prasadam’.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has also announced special transport arrangements for the event taking place on June 8 and 9. TGSRTC stated that they will deploy 140 special buses across key locations in Hyderabad to ensure smooth transportation for the thousands expected to attend the event.

These buses will operate on normal fare and display destination boards in Telugu, Urdu, and English marked as “Fish Prasadam Specials – Exhibition Grounds.”