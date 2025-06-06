TGSRTC to run 140 buses for fish prasadam event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Friday, June 6, announced special transport arrangements for the annual Fish Prasadam distribution event for asthma patients, scheduled to take place on June 8 and 9 at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

TGSRTC stated that it will deploy 140 special buses across key locations in Hyderabad to ensure smooth transportation for the thousands expected to attend the event. These buses will operate on normal fare and display destination boards in Telugu, Urdu, and English marked as “Fish Prasadam Specials – Exhibition Grounds.”

Starting June 8, special RTC buses will be operated from major transport hubs across Hyderabad to facilitate travel to the Fish Prasadam venue. These include 9 buses each from Secunderabad Railway Station, Nampally Railway Station, MGBS, and JBS. Additionally, 7 buses will operate from Kachiguda Railway Station and Shamshabad Airport, while 9 buses will be deployed from ECIL X Roads and 10 from Cherlapally Railway Station.

An additional 80 buses will operate from prominent localities such as Dilsukhnagar, Uppal, Gachibowli, KPHB Colony, Patancheru, Jeedimetla, Rajendranagar, Charminar, and more. Each route will have 5 to 7 buses, depending on demand, with provision to increase fleet strength based on traffic flow.

To assist asthma patients arriving, reception counters have been set up at Secunderabad, Kachiguda, MGBS, JBS, and Gandhi Bhavan. In addition, communication centres have been activated at Koti and Rathifile Bus Station to provide travel-related information.

The public can contact 9959226160 for Koti and 9959226154 for Rathifile in case of any queries.

