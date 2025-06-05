Elderly man lynched to death over Facebook comment in Bihar

A 65-year-old Muslim man succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, June 5, after he and his son were brutally attacked in front of their home near Phulwaria village in Bihar’s East Champaran district the previous day.

Videos of the assault emerged on social media platforms where a group of 6-7 violent young men brandishing sticks appear in front of Sheikh Wazul Haq’s house and assault the elderly man and his son, Mujibur Rehman, 25.

They were rushed to a hospital where Sheikh Wazul Haq died while undergoing treatment. Rehman, who was earlier in critical condition, has been released from the hospital and is under police custody.

In response to the viral video, Motihari Police released a statement claiming that the altercation was the result of an argument between two groups over a Facebook comment posted four months ago.

Six people have been arrested so far. A case has been registered under section 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death) and 302 (deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).