Elderly man shot dead by unknown assailants in UP’s Amethi

Amethi: A 75-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Amethi early Monday, June 8, police said.

The incident took place in Lodiawa village under the Jagdishpur police station area.

According to police, Hiralal Dwivedi, 75 had gone out to relieve himself at dawn when unidentified persons allegedly opened fire on him near the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed by family members to the community health centre in Jagdishpur, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the incident was reported to Dial 112 by the victim’s nephew, Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi.

Musafirkhana Circle Officer Atul Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A forensic team has been called to examine the crime scene and multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the assailants, Singh said, adding that police are investigating the motive behind the killing.

“A case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family and further legal action will be taken accordingly,” he said.