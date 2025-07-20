Elderly watchman dies after falling into lift shaft at Basheerbagh

Hyderabad: An elderly watchman died after falling into a lift shaft at a building in Hyderabad’s Basheerbagh on Saturday, July 19.

The incident occurred at Babu Khan Estate in Basheerbagh and the victim was identified as 70-year-old Balaji. He opened the door of the lift and fell into the shaft, suffered greivous injuries and died. After being alerted, the Basheerbagh police shifted the body to a hospital.

A case has bee registered.

In a similar incident on March 14, 2025 two costruction workers fell into a lift shaft at the Miyapur and one of them died due to injuries. The incident occurred at Hafeezpet. According to the Miyapur police, the deceased was identified as Surender, a construction worker, who lived with four others.

On April 13, a doctor was crushed to death under an elevator at Qutbullapur. The victim was identified as Dr Akbar Patil. He was crushed while retrieving a cricket ball from the lift shaft.