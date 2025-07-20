Elderly watchman dies after falling into lift shaft at Basheerbagh

He opened the door of the lift and fell into the shaft, suffered greivous injuries and died.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th July 2025 1:08 pm IST
A representational image of a dead body
Representational image

Hyderabad: An elderly watchman died after falling into a lift shaft at a building in Hyderabad’s Basheerbagh on Saturday, July 19.

The incident occurred at Babu Khan Estate in Basheerbagh and the victim was identified as 70-year-old Balaji. He opened the door of the lift and fell into the shaft, suffered greivous injuries and died. After being alerted, the Basheerbagh police shifted the body to a hospital.

A case has bee registered.

In a similar incident on March 14, 2025 two costruction workers fell into a lift shaft at the Miyapur and one of them died due to injuries. The incident occurred at Hafeezpet. According to the Miyapur police, the deceased was identified as Surender, a construction worker, who lived with four others.

On April 13, a doctor was crushed to death under an elevator at Qutbullapur. The victim was identified as Dr Akbar Patil. He was crushed while retrieving a cricket ball from the lift shaft.

