39-yr-old doctor crushed to death by elevator in Qutbullapur

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old doctor tragically died in an accident in Sri Krishna Nagar, Qutbullapur, after being crushed by an elevator.

The victim has been identified as Dr Akbar Patil.

Hyderabad doctor crushed by elevator while fetching cricket ball

According to reports, the Hyderabad doctor was trying to retrieve a cricket ball from the lift pit when the elevator was accidentally turned on and descended onto him. The victim suffered serious head injuries and died instantly.

The Suraram police arrived at the scene after being alerted about the incident, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause.

More details awaited.

Surge in elevator-related accidents

Recently, there has been a recent increase in deaths caused by elevator accidents. In one incident, a four-year-old boy named Narender tragically died after getting stuck in the gate of an elevator in Hyderabad. The boy, who was the son of the apartment’s watchman, was caught in the collapsible doors when the lift started ascending. He was later found unconscious, lying in a pool of blood.

In a similar accident, two people fell into a lift shaft in Miyapur, Hyderabad. One person died, and the other was injured. The incident took place at Hafeezpet. According to the Miyapur police, the deceased, identified as Surender, was a construction worker who lived with four others.