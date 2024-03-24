Elderly woman killed over gold ornaments in AP, body cut into pieces

A 84-year-old woman was killed by her neighbour over a dispute involving gold ornaments in Garladinne mandal of Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. Her body was cut into pieces and thrown into the Penakacherla dam near Yerraguntla village.

The victim, Ombulamma, used to live alone at her home in Yerraguntla, while her family members stayed in Hyderabad, according to Anantapur rural DSP Venkata Siva Reddy.

Nearly 15 days ago, Obulamma lent her seven-tola gold jewelry to the accused, Krishnamurthy, who was her neighbour. The accused had borrowed the jewellery as there was a function at his home.

Obulamma approached the village elders after Krishnamurthy did not return the jewellery. The elders advised him to return the gold.

The accused, along with his family members have been taken into custody.