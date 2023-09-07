Elderly woman sexually harassed during CT scan in Bengaluru hospital

The police following the complaint in this regard have arrested the accused.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th September 2023 9:05 pm IST
Mumbai Shocker: Cop forces rape victim to walk 2 km for medical test
Representative Image

Bengaluru: An elderly woman was allegedly sexually harassed during CT scan in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the limits of Kodigehalli police station limits.

The police following the complaint in this regard have arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Ashok, a hospital staff.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Man sexually abuses goat in Karnataka, arrested

According to police, the woman was admitted to a reputed private hospital in Bengaluru North region following illness on August 3. The accused had taken the victim woman for CT scan on the next day in the wee hours.

He had asked the woman to sleep on the CT scan machine without clothes. While she was laying down, the accused had touched her body inappropriately. The victim also stated that the accused had touched her private parts.

The victim had also told the police that the accused had further tortured her to have sex. The police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th September 2023 9:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button