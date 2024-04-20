Election 2024: Muslim voices unite for common cause

Hyderabad: With the first phase of Lok Sabha elections over, Muslim community finds itself at a pivotal juncture. As the clamor and confusion of political configurations persists, the Muslim intelligentsia stands resolute, aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

These past few weeks Muslim scholars, activists and leaders have been meeting regularly, their minds focused on one overarching goal: ensuring unity in the face of electoral challenges. Representatives from various socio-religious organisations, including the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, are working tirelessly devising ways to prevent the fragmentation of community votes, recognizing the potential repercussions of such division, particularly in favor of the BJP.

Friday saw the sermons in the mosques take a palpable urgency. Khateebs in several mosques were seen speaking passionately about the imperative of voting. Casting votes is not just a social obligation but a religious duty too. It is not enough to offer namaz and make supplication to Allah. “We have to do proper planning and adopt relevant strategies for the election and then leave the result to God,” they said.

At the Masjid-e-Teen Posh in Nampally, Maulana Obaidur Rahman Athar, with eloquence befitting the occasion, drew parallels between the contemporary electoral landscape and the historic Hilf al-Fudul pact. It was an alliance created in Makkah in pre-Islamic Arabia to establish justice for all through collective action, especially for those not under the protection of any clan. Just as the Prophet Muhammad had allied with Makkan chieftains to defend the weak and innocent, so too must the community unite for the common good, he remarked.

For a change the Muslim intelligential and ulema are clear about the challenges ahead. They know that this LS election is critical to protect the very idea of India. The mosque platforms are being used to tell the community that this election is going to be a watershed event and any indifference on the part of the community and consequent splitting of Muslim votes could prove to be catastrophic.

It is not the question of Muslims alone but of the large number of marginalized sections of the society who are at the receiving end. Vote is an important weapon to secure justice and to stop the perpetrators of tyranny in their tracks. It is in this background that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and the principles of justice and collective action are invoked.

It is binding on Muslims not merely to be good citizens but also to stop others from harassing the weak by standing against injustice as one unified voice. As the Prophet joined hands with the Makkan leaders in this noble mission, it is the duty of the community to ally with other likeminded persons for common good,” said Maulana Obaidur Rahman.

Without naming the BJP, ulema have been cautioning the community about the impending danger should the saffron party come to power again. The specter of discrimination and marginalization haunted their words, a stark reminder of the stakes at hand. This message has resonated not only with Muslims but with other marginalized sections of society, for whom the vote represents a crucial tool in the fight for justice and equality.

As the election fever intensifies, consensus in the community seems to be emerging in favour of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. In the narrow alleys of Hyderabad’s old city and the bustling markets of the new, conversations buzz with a sense of purpose. Activists, opinion leaders and intelligentsia discuss and deliberate as the community grapples with the weight of its collective responsibility.

The clarion call is: learn from the past mistakes and unite against vote splitting at all costs.