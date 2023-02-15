Election Commission acting like DMK’s poll wing, says AIADMK

Election Commission

Chennai: The AIADMK on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission is acting like DMK’s poll wing and that the police and all other departments are under the control of the DMK.

AIADMK MP CVe Shanmugham alleged that the DMK had erected temporary sheds at all the booth areas in East Erode — where Assembly bypoll will be held on February 27 — and voters are confined in these sheds all through the day. He also claimed that food is being served to the voters along distribution of cash.

AIADMK leaders are being prevented from meeting the voters, he claimed.

Shanmugham also demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer and the District Election officer should intervene and get the people released.

Shanmugham, who was the Law Minister in the previous AIADMK government, said that party leaders and functionaries are being intercepted by the police under the guise of vehicle checks.

He claimed the police are doing this deliberately to prevent the crowd from gathering at the public rallies of AIADMK interim General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

