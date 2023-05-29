Election Commission initiates second phase of voters’ list revision in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched the second phase of a special revision of the voters’ list in Telangana, aiming to ensure accuracy and inclusivity. The review process will span multiple phases and is scheduled to be completed by July. Booth-level officials will meticulously scrutinize the voter records, cross-checking for any duplicate entries or discrepancies, until June 23. Subsequently, from June 24 to July 24, arrangements will be made for polling stations, rectifying any faulty images in the voters’ list, and determining the precise locations of the polling stations.

The draft voters’ list will be officially released on August 2, providing citizens with an opportunity to review the list and raise any objections they may have. The period from August 2 to August 31 has been allotted for submitting objections, which will then be carefully addressed by September 22. The final voters’ list is expected to be published on October 4, ensuring an accurate representation of eligible voters in Telangana.

To facilitate the inclusion of newly eligible voters, particularly young individuals who will turn 18 years old by October, the Election Commission will gather relevant details through door-to-door visits conducted by booth level officials. The public is urged to cooperate fully with these officials to ensure an updated and comprehensive voters’ list. Individuals who will complete 18 years of age by October 1 can file their applications or objections until August 31.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj emphasized the commitment to prepare an error-free voters’ list. He also announced that the testing of electronic voting machines will commence from June 1, further ensuring the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process.

