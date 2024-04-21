Election Commission revises Tamil Nadu voter turnout to 69.72%

Chennai: The Election Commission of India on Sunday revised the polling percentage in Tamil Nadu, where all 39 Lok Sabha seats went to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, to 69.72 per cent.

While the state polling officials had on Friday, following the conclusion of the elections, pegged the turnout at 72.09 per cent, the Election Commission had, on Saturday, announced it as 69.49 per cent.

Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency recorded the maximum polling at 81.20 per cent, followed by Kallakurichi at 79.21 per cent. Chennai Central recorded the minimum polling at 53.96 per cent.

The state’s electorate comprised 6.23 crore voters, of which 3.17 crore are women and 3.06 crore are men. There are also 8,467 transperson voters in the state.

There were 950 candidates in the fray – 874 men and 76 women.