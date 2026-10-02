Election commission tightens scrutiny of bulk form-7 applications

Bengaluru: The Election Commission has tightened scrutiny of Form-7 applications following allegations of misuse of the form to delete eligible voters from electoral rolls in Karnataka. The commission has directed all district election officers and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) election officials not to accept Form-7 applications submitted in bulk.

The direction comes amid reports that large numbers of Form-7 applications were being submitted before Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in several districts. The commission has instructed election officials to exercise caution while receiving and processing such applications.

Form-7 is used to raise objections regarding entries in electoral rolls, including requests for deletion of names under specified grounds. However, allegations have been raised that the provision is being misused to seek deletion of names of eligible voters.

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The latest direction assumes significance after the Congress staged a protest alleging irregularities in the submission of Form-7 applications. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had also approached the State Chief Electoral Officer and raised concerns over what he described as the alleged systematic misuse of the provision.

According to the Election Commission’s instructions, bulk applications submitted by any individual or organisation should not be accepted as a routine exercise. Officials have also been directed to take legal action against those who furnish false information in Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8.

The commission has referred to Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, under which furnishing false declarations or information can attract legal action, including prescribed punishment.

At the same time, the commission has clarified that action cannot be taken mechanically. Officials are required to conduct an inquiry under Rule 20 before proceeding against a person for an alleged false declaration or incorrect information. The concerned individual must be given an opportunity to be heard before further action is taken.

The Election Commission’s directions are aimed at ensuring that applications relating to voter rolls are properly verified and that genuine voters are not affected by improper or fraudulent submissions.